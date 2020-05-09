GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Up 32.2%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares rose 32.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $12.84, approximately 11,647,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 2,523,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $357,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,891 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.