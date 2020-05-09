George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to $117.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $124.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on George Weston from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised George Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.