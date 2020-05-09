Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $129,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 452,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,477,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.