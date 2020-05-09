GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $36,592.53

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market cap of $36,592.53 and $7.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,719.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.26 or 0.02194091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.02794598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00495756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00656336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00073488 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00469589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

