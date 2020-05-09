Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 139.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. 20,445,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

