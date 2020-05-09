Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 36,395 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $114.23. 3,941,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,651. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

