Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,040. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average is $223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.