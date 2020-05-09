Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

