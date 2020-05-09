Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $3,566,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. 7,877,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

