Grimes & Company Inc. Has $38.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

