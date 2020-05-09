Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 301.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,963 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

