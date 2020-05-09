Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.93. 1,555,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,294. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

