Growth Interface Management LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 11.0% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

