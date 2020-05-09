Growth Interface Management LLC Makes New $23.46 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,456,000. Veeva Systems comprises about 8.4% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,237. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.34. The stock had a trading volume of 938,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.