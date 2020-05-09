Growth Interface Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Growth Interface Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 8.0% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.51. 2,403,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

