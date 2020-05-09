Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 87450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.