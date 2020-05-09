Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 1,216,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,757. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.