Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lifted to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.28.

Shares of HCXLF traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

