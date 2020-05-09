Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

NOW traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.26. 2,096,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $387.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.