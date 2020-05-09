Holistic Financial Partners Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.00. 4,324,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

