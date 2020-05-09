Holistic Financial Partners Invests $1.72 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

