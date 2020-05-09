Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $51,000 Investment in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in YPF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 2,717,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF SA has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that YPF SA will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

