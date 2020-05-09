Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $88,000 Investment in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adecoagro by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Adecoagro by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 631,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,675. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $453.12 million, a PE ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Adecoagro SA has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro SA will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

