Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 313,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

