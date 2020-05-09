Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,950. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.60. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.