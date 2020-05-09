Holistic Financial Partners Sells 153 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 494,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,867. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.61 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

