Holistic Financial Partners Sells 417 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 2.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAUG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $26.25.

