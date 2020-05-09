Holistic Financial Partners Sells 468 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. 736,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,196. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

