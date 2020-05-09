Holistic Financial Partners Sells 470 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.91. 2,740,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

