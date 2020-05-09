Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Hologic posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

HOLX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. 2,151,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hologic by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

