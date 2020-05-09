Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $129,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

HON traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.91. 2,740,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

