Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.91. 2,740,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

