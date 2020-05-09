Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 8,932 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 49.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

