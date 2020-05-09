Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 374,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.