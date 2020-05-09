Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,121 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.84. 60,612,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

