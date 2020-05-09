Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 290 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 100.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 592,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,873,000 after purchasing an additional 297,066 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 24.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 21.6% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.