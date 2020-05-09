Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 290 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 100.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 592,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,873,000 after purchasing an additional 297,066 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 24.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 21.6% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MMM traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,155,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
