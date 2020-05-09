Horan Securities Inc. Buys 8,293 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 150,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 486,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after buying an additional 283,392 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

