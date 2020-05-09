Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

MDLZ traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

