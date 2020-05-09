Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,052 iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 714,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 2,013,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,095. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

