Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 125 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.77. 1,631,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.