Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 125 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.77. 1,631,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit