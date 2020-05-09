Horan Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BKLN stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,235,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,543. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

