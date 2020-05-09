Horan Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 311,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.