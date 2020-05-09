Horan Securities Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,772,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,556,000 after buying an additional 10,109,065 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 664,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,186,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,855,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.99. 345,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,528. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

