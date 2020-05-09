Horan Securities Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,772,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,556,000 after buying an additional 10,109,065 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 664,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,186,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,855,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.99. 345,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,528. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit