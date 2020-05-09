Horan Securities Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 1,667,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,153. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

