Horan Securities Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $305.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

