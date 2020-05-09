Horan Securities Inc. Invests $191,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.56. 1,089,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00.

