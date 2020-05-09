Horan Securities Inc. Invests $33,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 1,738,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,065. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.