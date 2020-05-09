Horan Securities Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,619,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,240,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,286,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,613,783. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $134.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.63.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

