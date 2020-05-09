Horan Securities Inc. Invests $42,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $894,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $79.36. 744,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

