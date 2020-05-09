Horan Securities Inc. Invests $62,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.